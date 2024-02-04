Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,027,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

