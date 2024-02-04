Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

