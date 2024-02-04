Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 291.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

Chemed stock opened at $601.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.92. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $490.87 and a 52 week high of $610.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock worth $10,792,705 in the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

