Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $49.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CQP stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.34.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy Partners
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.