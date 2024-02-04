Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $49.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

