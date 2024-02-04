Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.68.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $246.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.13. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $248.55.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

