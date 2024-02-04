Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of CFG opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

