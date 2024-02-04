CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,484 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Creative Planning lifted its position in CMS Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.