CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082,112 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

