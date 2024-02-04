CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNO opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $829,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI cut CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

