CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CNO stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,429 shares of company stock worth $1,454,657. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

