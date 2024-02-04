Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Insider Buys $38,640.00 in Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $19.50 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Wedbush cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

