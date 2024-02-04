Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.36 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after buying an additional 366,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after buying an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

