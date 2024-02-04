Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $56.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,100 shares of company stock worth $10,214,272. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.