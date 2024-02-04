Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,140 Average PT from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140 ($27.21).
A number of research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.77) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 28.10 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,733.33%.
In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.06), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($15,089.63). In related news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.91), for a total value of £1,692,660.90 ($2,151,869.95). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.06), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($15,089.63). Insiders have sold a total of 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
