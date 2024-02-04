Contrasting Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.89 $1.88 million $0.58 23.41 CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million 4.50 $1.45 million $0.07 110.00

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CFSB Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CFSB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 13.65% 4.66% 0.58% CFSB Bancorp 3.22% 0.49% 0.11%

Risk and Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats CFSB Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

