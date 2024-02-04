Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Corning
In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Corning Price Performance
Shares of GLW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.44.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
