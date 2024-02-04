Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

