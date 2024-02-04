Critical Survey: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Tower alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $10.71 billion 8.42 $1.77 billion $1.53 126.48 Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.69 -$132.38 million ($0.13) -59.38

Analyst Recommendations

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Tower and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 11 0 2.92 Service Properties Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $221.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.48%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 6.46% 5.97% 1.07% Service Properties Trust -1.11% -1.54% -0.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. American Tower pays out 444.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out -615.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Service Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Tower beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of September 30, 2023, SVC also owned 761 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling approximately 13.4 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.