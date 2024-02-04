DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

DBVT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

