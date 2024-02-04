Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

