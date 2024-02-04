Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $709.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.22. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

