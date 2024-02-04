Desiree Coleman Sells 2,324 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

