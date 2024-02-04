Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2027 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.69.

CP stock opened at C$112.09 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

