DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $120.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

