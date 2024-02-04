Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Up 3.3%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 32,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 211,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Digi International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digi International

Digi International Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.