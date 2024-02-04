Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.8 %

Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $542.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

About Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 178.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 589,981 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $3,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $4,786,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

