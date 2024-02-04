Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $661.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $666.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

