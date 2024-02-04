Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.39

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 34273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Disco Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

