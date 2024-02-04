DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of 106.47 and a beta of 1.28. DLH has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DLH during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth $163,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

