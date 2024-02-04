Domenic Lococo Sells 5,129 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $292,301.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domenic Lococo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Domenic Lococo sold 300 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $15,852.00.

PRGS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

