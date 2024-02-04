DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.91. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 68,655 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.