Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 6,787.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

