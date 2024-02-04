Eiry Roberts Sells 1,457 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50.

On Friday, December 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NBIX opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.