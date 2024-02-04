Eiry Roberts Sells 1,457 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Eiry Roberts sold 13,925 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,177.50.
- On Friday, December 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %
NBIX opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
