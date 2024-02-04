Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $495.12 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $501.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

