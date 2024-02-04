Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $14,175.81 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $14,175.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,066.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on ERII

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,685,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,780,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 67,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.