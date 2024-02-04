Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $36.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Account Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 278,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 277,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

