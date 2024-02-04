Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

