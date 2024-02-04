Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 1,032.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,610 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

