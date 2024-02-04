EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 247 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $661.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $666.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

