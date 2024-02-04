eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eXp World by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.81 and a beta of 2.33. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

