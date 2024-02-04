Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $151.05 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

