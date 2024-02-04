Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 17.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exponent by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

