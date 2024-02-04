Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Americana Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

