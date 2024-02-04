Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600,808 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $269,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $101.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

