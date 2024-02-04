Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,288,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600,808 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $232,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $231,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

