Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

