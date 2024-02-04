Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FRT opened at $101.97 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

