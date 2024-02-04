Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.