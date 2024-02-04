Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $379.25 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $391.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

