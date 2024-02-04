Financial Contrast: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.04%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 67.56%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

This table compares Trip.com Group and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 8.22 $206.00 million $2.25 16.44 Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.41 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -93.00

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 27.48% 7.95% 4.44% Research Solutions -1.61% -12.25% -3.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Research Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

